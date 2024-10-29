Adani Ent rises after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 1,742 crore; board OKs to raise Rs 2,000 cr via NCDs

Adani Enterprises advanced 1.46% to Rs 2,841.45 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 664.53% to Rs 1,741.5 crore on 15.66% jump in net profit to Rs 22,608.07 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 204.5% YoY to Rs 2408.89 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 4,354 crore in Q2 FY25, registering the growth of 46% as compared with Rs 4,354 crore in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin stood at 46% in Q2 FY25.

In Adani New Industries (ANIL) Ecosystem business, solar manufacturing module sales cross 2 GW during first six months; export increased by 64% and domestic sale increased by 139% on Y-o-Y basis. EBITDA margins continued to improve on account of improved realization and operational efficiency through integrated production of cell & module line.

In Data Centre business, construction of Noida Data Centre completed around 95% of 50MW core & shell and 10 MW MEP, the Hyderabad Data Centre's Phase I (9.6MW) is 98% finished. In Pune, Data Centre I is 38% complete and Data Centre II is 61% complete for their respective Phase I (9.6MW).

Under Adani Airports Holdings, the company added 6 new routes, 6 new airlines and 13 new flights during the quarter.

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said, Our focus on execution of greenfield projects in ANIL across three giga scale integrated manufacturing plants and the accelerated development of Navi Mumbai International Airport are driving these robust results. Further, AEL is poised to repeat this turbo growth across data centres, roads, metals & materials and specialized manufacturing. AEL continues to invest in innovative technology across its platforms to support this high growth phase.

Meanwhile, the companys board has granted approval for public issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for an amount not exceeding Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches,

Further, the board has decided to withdraw the draft scheme of arrangement among Adani Enterprises and Adani Wilmar and their respective shareholders & creditors. It noted that Adani Wilmar (AWL) requires to fulfill its compliance obligations regarding Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS). During the period in which AWL is implementing the MPS strategy in accordance with the relevant SEBI Circulars, in order to offer directional clarity to shareholders, the draft Scheme is hereby withdrawn.

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centred on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centre and water infrastructure.

