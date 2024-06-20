Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese Market Edge Lower Modestly

Chinese Market Edge Lower Modestly

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as France's political crisis fueled jitters and investors look ahead to a slew of central bank decisions.

Chinese markets ended modestly lower as the People's Bank of China left benchmark lending rates unchanged at a monthly fixing and the central bank governor warned of weaker credit growth.

The People's Bank of China kept its one-year loan prime rate unchanged at 3.45 percent. Similarly, the five-year LPR, the benchmark for mortgage rates, was retained at 3.95 percent. The five-year LPR was last lowered by 5 basis points in February to support the property market.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.4 percent to 3,005.44 on concerns about a slowing property market. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.5 percent to 18,335.32, dragged down by financial and tech stocks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

INR Settles Modestly Higher As Dollar Weakens; Massive Sell-Off In Local Equities Cap Gains

US Equities Finish Modestly Higher

INR eases modestly as equities fall

INR Gains Modestly As Crude Oil Stays Slippery

INR Slips Modestly Ahead Of Data Deluge

Nirlon inducts Arjun Khullar as nominee director

Brahmaputra Infrastructure secures work order of Rs 59.84 cr

Goa Carbon launches its first branded product 'gcarb+'

Jupiter Electric Mobility achieves milestone in its battery technology for India Railways

Colab Cloud Platforms diversifies into sports management and sports tech space

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story