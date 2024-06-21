Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, National Fertilizer Ltd and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 June 2024.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, National Fertilizer Ltd and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd tumbled 7.35% to Rs 85.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd lost 6.82% to Rs 520.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd crashed 6.23% to Rs 1651.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

National Fertilizer Ltd pared 6.13% to Rs 141.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd plummeted 5.81% to Rs 721.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98960 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Paradeep Phosphates slumps as Q3 PAT slides 40% YoY to Rs 109 cr

Garden Reach Shipbuilders rises after bagging $16.6 mn contract from Bangladesh Govt

Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit rises 115.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Paradeep Phosphates standalone net profit declines 39.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit declines 39.60% in the December 2023 quarter

Essar Shipping Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indices trade with modest losses; PSU bank shares decline

Power Grid gains on forming JV with RVPNL

Volumes spurt at Poly Medicure Ltd counter

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company to acquire majority stake in System and Components India

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story