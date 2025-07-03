Chinese stocks edge up to seven-month high

Chinese stocks were supported amid choppy trades as investors awaited the monthly US nonfarm payroll data. China's Shanghai Composite index added 0.18% to 3,461.15 as the Trump administration lifted recent export license requirements for chip design software sales in China. The overall mood still remains positive for the Chinese equities and the benchmark index has hit seven-month high now, marking a gain of around 3% over last one month.

