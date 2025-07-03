Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.45%

Nifty Media index closed up 1.45% at 1750.15 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Nazara Technologies Ltd gained 2.96%, D B Corp Ltd fell 2.35% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 2.08%. The Nifty Media index is down 15.00% over last one year compared to the 4.61% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 0.89% and Nifty Metal index has slid 0.78% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.19% to close at 25405.3 while the SENSEX is down 0.20% to close at 83239.47 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News