Sales rise 41.77% to Rs 5812.31 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 33.41% to Rs 947.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 709.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.77% to Rs 5812.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4099.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5812.314099.7270.2971.371334.02990.951275.06952.37947.15709.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp