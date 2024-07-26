Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cholamandalam Investment &amp; Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 33.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 4:18 PM IST
Sales rise 41.77% to Rs 5812.31 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 33.41% to Rs 947.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 709.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.77% to Rs 5812.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4099.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5812.314099.72 42 OPM %70.2971.37 -PBDT1334.02990.95 35 PBT1275.06952.37 34 NP947.15709.94 33

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

