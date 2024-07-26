Sales rise 41.77% to Rs 5812.31 croreNet profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 33.41% to Rs 947.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 709.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.77% to Rs 5812.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4099.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5812.314099.72 42 OPM %70.2971.37 -PBDT1334.02990.95 35 PBT1275.06952.37 34 NP947.15709.94 33
