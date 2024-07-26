Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 22.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 22.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 4:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.21% to Rs 336.63 crore

Net profit of Apcotex Industries rose 22.11% to Rs 14.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.21% to Rs 336.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 277.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales336.63277.73 21 OPM %9.439.18 -PBDT29.8623.85 25 PBT20.0816.46 22 NP14.8012.12 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Market highlights, July 26: Record close for benchmarks; Sensex soars 1,293 pts, Nifty near 24,850

Paytm likely gets FDI nod for investment arm; share hits 10% upper circuit

Standard Glass Lining Technology files DRHP with Sebi to raise Rs 600 cr

Govt to push forward IDBI Bank stake sale after RBI key clearance

LIVE news updates: Barack, Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris for US President

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story