Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 22.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Apcotex Industries rose 22.11% to Rs 14.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.21% to Rs 336.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 277.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.336.63277.739.439.1829.8623.8520.0816.4614.8012.12

