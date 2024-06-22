Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cipla Goa facility gets 6 USFDA observations

Cipla Goa facility gets 6 USFDA observations

Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
The drug major said that the US drug regulator has issued Form 483, with six observations after inspecting its Goa manufacturing facility.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted an inspection at the company's Goa manufacturing facility from 10 June 2024 to 21 June 2024.

In a regulatory filing, Cipla said, On conclusion of the inspection, the company received ix inspectional observations in Form 483. The company will work closely with the USFDA and is committed to address these comprehensively within stipulated time.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

The pharma company reported 79% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 939.04 crore on 10% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,163 core in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Shares of Cipla fell 0.60% to end at Rs 1,535.15 on Friday, 22 June 2024.

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

