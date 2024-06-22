EIH CFO Kallol Kundu resigns

EIH on Friday informed that Kallol Kundu has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, to pursue other career opportunities.

Kundus last working day with the company will be 25 September 2024.

EIH owns and operates an exceptional portfolio of hotels and resorts under the prestigious 'Oberoi' and 'Trident' brands in India and abroad.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed to Rs 222.93 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 84.37 crore reported in Q4 FY23. Net sales grew by 16.4% year on year to Rs 741.34 during the quarter.

The scrip shed 1.27% to end at Rs 445.90 on Friday, 21 June 2024.

