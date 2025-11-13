Citizen Infoline standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 70.33% to Rs 3.10 crore

Net profit of Citizen Infoline rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 70.33% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.101.825.48-2.750.170.010.170.010.170.01

