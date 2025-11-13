Sonal Adhesives standalone net profit declines 38.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.16% to Rs 34.91 crore

Net profit of Sonal Adhesives declined 38.64% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.16% to Rs 34.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.34.9127.241.662.900.720.800.400.600.270.44

