Coal imports in India during April to December 2024 dip by 8.4%

Coal imports in India during April to December 2024 fell by 8.4%, totalling 183.42 million tonnes (MT), compared to 200.19 MT in the same period of previous fiscal year. This reduction resulted in foreign exchange savings of approximately $5.43 billion (Rs 42,315.7 crore). Notably, the Non-Regulated Sector, excluding the power sector, experienced a more significant decline, with imports dropping by 12.01% year-on-year. Although coal-based power generation grew by 3.53% from April to December 2024 compared to the previous year, imports for blending by thermal power plants sharply decreased by 29.8%. The Government of India has implemented several initiatives, including Commercial Coal Mining and Mission Coking Coal, to enhance domestic coal production and reduce imports. These efforts have also led to an encouraging 6.11% growth in coal output during the April-December 2024 period compared to the same period of FY 2023-24.

