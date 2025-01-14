Coal imports slide 3.1% in first half of FY25

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
India's coal imports are coming down as government's initiatives to reduce coal imports have shown positive results in the first seven months of FY 2024-25 (April-October). Coal imports decreased by 3.1%, totaling 149.39 million tonnes (MT) compared to 154.17 MT during the same period in the previous year. The Non-Regulated Sector (excluding power sector) saw a more substantial decline, with imports dropping by 8.8% year-on-year. Despite growth of 3.87% in coal-based power generation from April 2024 to October 2024 compared to the same period last year, coal imports for blending by thermal power plants saw a sharp decrease of 19.5%. The increase in coal imports for the power sector, particularly from imported coal-based power plants (designed to use only imported coal), was notable, rising by 38.4% to 30.04 MT, up from 21.71 MT in the previous year. On the production side, coal output saw a positive growth of 6.04%, rising to 537.57 MT in the April-October 2024 period, up from 506.93 MT in the same period of FY 2023-24.

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

