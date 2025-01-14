Piramal Ent rallies on $140-mln deal from Life Healthcare Sale

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Piramal Enterprises jumped 5.85% to Rs 1,005.95 after the company announced that it would receive an estimate of $140 million (through its subsidiary), following the sale of Life Molecular Imaging by Life Healthcare by FY26.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings has entered into binding agreements for the sale of Life Molecular Imaging, a member of the Imaging Group, subject to receipt of shareholders and various regulatory and other approvals. Life Healthcare is part of the group that acquired Piramal Imaging SA from Piramal Enterprises in 2018.

The company stated that it will become eligible to receive an estimated amount of $140 million, expected to be received in FY26. It may also receive further amounts in subsequent years from any eligible profits and future earnouts relating to the Imaging Group, subject to a maximum of $200 million (inclusive of the above $140 million).

Piramal Enterprises (PEL) is a leading diversified NBFC in India with a presence across retail lending, wholesale lending, and fund-based platforms. The company has investments and assets worth around $10 billion, with a network of branches across 26 states/UTs.

The NBFC reported a 238.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 162.97 crore on a 9.2% rise in total income to Rs 2,486.18 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

