Coal India Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 481.5, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 120.57% in last one year as compared to a 24.19% gain in NIFTY and a 79.7% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Coal India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 481.5, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 22161.15. The Sensex is at 72753.71, up 0.45%. Coal India Ltd has added around 20.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39682.4, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 200.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 476.7, up 0.32% on the day. Coal India Ltd is up 120.57% in last one year as compared to a 24.19% gain in NIFTY and a 79.7% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 19 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

