Comfort Commotrade reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales rise 1007.46% to Rs 22.26 crore

Net loss of Comfort Commotrade reported to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1007.46% to Rs 22.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales22.262.01 1007 OPM %-26.6893.03 -PBDT-5.931.56 PL PBT-5.931.55 PL NP-4.461.15 PL

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

