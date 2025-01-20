Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GMR Airports gains as passenger traffic climbs 9% YoY in Dec'24

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
GMR Airports Infrastructure rose 1.06% to Rs 76.89 after the company reported an 8.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic across all GMR airports, reaching over 10.8 million passengers in December 2024.

During the month, domestic traffic grew by 8.6% YoY, while international traffic saw a significant increase of 8.1% YoY.

Delhi Airport handled monthly passenger traffic of around 7.06 million passengers (up 7% YoY). Hyderabad Airport handled monthly passenger traffic of around 2.7 million passengers (up 20% YoY).

Aircraft movements also increased by 7% YoY in December 2024, totaling to 64,364 movements.

GMR Airports is the largest private airport operator in Asia and the 2nd largest in the world. GMR Airports, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure [formerly known as GMR Infrastructure] (GIL), has Groupe ADP as its strategic partner, which is holding a 49% stake. GMR Airports operates the iconic Delhi Airport, which is the largest and fastest-growing airport in India. It also runs Hyderabad Airport, a pioneering greenfield airport known for several technological innovations. The company also operates Manohar International Airport, Goa (Mopa), which is Indias first destination airport.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 280.40 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to a net loss of Rs 91.03 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Net sales grew by 20.9% year on year to Rs 2,495.46 crore in Q2 FY25.

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

