Vidhi Specialty surges after Q3 PAT climbs 48% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients soared 10.10% to Rs 547.65 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 48.2% YoY to Rs 12.73 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 8.59 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 56.44% YoY to Rs 98.51 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 45.13% to Rs 16.98 crore during the quarter from Rs 11.70 crore in same quarter last year.

In Q3 FY25, total expenses rose 59.1% to Rs 81.62 crore as against Rs 51.30 crore in Q3 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 52.39 crore, registering the growth of 69% as compared with Rs 31 crore in Q3 FY24.

The counter has outperformed the market in the past year, surging 32.36% as against Sensexs 8.11% increase.

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients is a leading manufacturer of superior synthetic food grade colours. Providing customers world class color solutions in applications of food & beverage, confectionary, pharmaceuticals, feeds, cosmetics, Inkjet Inks and salt free color. Its colors are being distributed and consumed in over 80 countries across all 6 continents.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News