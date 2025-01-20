US dollar index speculative longs at four month high

US dollar index speculators continued to increase net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 12729 contracts in the data reported through January 14, 2025, showing an increase of 4084 net long contracts compared to the previous week and pushing them to four month top.

