Congress rules out alliance with AAP for Delhi Assembly elections

The Congress Party has firmly ruled out any alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Addressing the media in the national capital, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav announced that the party plans to contest all 70 assembly seats independently.

Explaining the decision, Yadav stated that the Congress faced significant setbacks in the previous Lok Sabha elections due to its alliance with AAP.

The Congress' announcement comes in response to a similar declaration by AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who recently stated that his party would not form alliances for the assembly polls.

The statements from both parties set the stage for a direct contest in the Delhi elections, with the Congress aiming to reclaim its foothold in the capital while AAP seeks to retain its majority. The elections are expected to be a crucial test for both parties' political strategies in the region.

The 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election, covering all 70 constituencies, is scheduled to take place on or before February 2025. The tenure of 7th Delhi Assembly is scheduled to end on 15 February 2025.

