KPI Green Energy wins order for setting up 300 MWAC solar project

From Coal India

KPI Green Energy announced the receipt of its largest-ever order for setting up of 300 MWAC (405 MWDC) Ground mounted Solar PV plant including Operation & Maintenance (O&M) services on comprehensive basis for period of 05 years from Coal India. This prestigious project not only marks a significant milestone in KPI Green Energy's growth journey but also stands as a testament to the group's unwavering commitment to sustainable energy solutions and operational excellence. This is the biggest single order achieved so far by the entire group from Central PSU.

This landmark order adds another achievement to KPI Green Energy's remarkable journey, with over 507 MW of renewable power plants successfully completed as of September 30, 2024, showcasing industry-leading efficiency. The 300 MWAC project elevates the group's renewable energy portfolio to new heights, solidifying its position as a leader in clean energy initiatives in India.

The 300 MWAC (405 MWDC) ground mounted Solar PV project will be executed on an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) basis and is slated for completion as per the tender timelines at GIPCL's Solar Park, Khavda, Gujarat with O&M for 5 years for the Contract Price of Rs. 13.11 billion. The Project is in proximity to our ongoing project of 240 MWDC Independent Power Producer (IPP) project for Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL). KPI Green Energy is well-positioned to meet the aggressive timeline outlined in the tender document. The project aligns with the company's vision of delivering cutting-edge, clean energy solutions that help clients achieve their sustainability goals.

