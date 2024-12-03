Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries to raise Rs 134 cr to fund capacity expansion and technology upgrade

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries has announced the approval of a preferential warrant issue to raise Rs 134.55 crore. The board of directors approved the issuance of 207,000 warrants at Rs 65 per warrant during its meeting on 02 December 2024. This move will support the company's ambitious plans for capacity expansion and a major technology upgrade.

The funds raised will be utilized to undertake a technology upgrade project whereby the company will be transitioning to production capability of making Alu-Zinc Costed Steel products. Th production capacity will be enhanced from 132,000 MTPA to 180,000MTPA enabling a 36% increase in output and corresponding revenue. The CAPEX being planned by the company also includes a forward integration project whereby the company would be investing in a new and state of the art steel coil coating line which would catapult the capacity of Pre-painted Steel from 86,000MTPA to 236,000MTPA. Additionally, a portion will be allocated to optimize the working capital cycle and establish a captive solar power plant in a phased manner, reflecting the company's commitment to sustainable and energy-efficient practices.

