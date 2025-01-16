Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Consumer Durables index falling 271.99 points or 0.45% at 60323.11 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 4.29%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.95%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.04%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.89%), and Supreme Industries Ltd (up 0.6%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 3.35%), Havells India Ltd (up 2.13%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.99%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 728.32 or 1.41% at 52301.43.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 151.39 points or 1.01% at 15121.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 107.8 points or 0.46% at 23321.

The BSE Sensex index was up 347.51 points or 0.45% at 77071.59.

On BSE,2792 shares were trading in green, 1107 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

