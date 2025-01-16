FMCG shares slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 107.42 points or 0.53% at 20133.03 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (down 2.85%), Tata Consumer Products Ltd (down 2.01%),Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 1.68%),Marico Ltd (down 1.39%),Nestle India Ltd (down 1.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ITC Ltd (down 1.17%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.15%), Gillette India Ltd (down 1.09%), Hindustan Foods Ltd (down 0.92%), and United Breweries Ltd (down 0.89%).

On the other hand, Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (up 7.53%), Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (up 7.52%), and Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (up 6.37%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 728.32 or 1.41% at 52301.43.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 151.39 points or 1.01% at 15121.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 107.8 points or 0.46% at 23321.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 347.51 points or 0.45% at 77071.59.

On BSE,2792 shares were trading in green, 1107 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News