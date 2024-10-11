Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Container Corporation of India announces change in CFO

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
With effect from 10 October 2024

Container Corporation of India announced that sequel to appointment of Manoj Kumar Dubey, Dir. (Fin.) & CFO/ CONCOR as CMD /IRFC and his relieving from CONCOR services w.e.f. 10 October 2024 (AN), Harish Chandra, Executive Director (Finance) & Company Secretary in addition to his existing charge has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of CONCOR, till further orders. Accordingly, Harish Chandra has been designated as Executive Director (Finance) & Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer of CONCOR.

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

