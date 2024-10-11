Bondada Engg gains on bagging multiple orders worth Rs 1,132-cr

Bondada Engineering advanced 2.65% to Rs 619.90 after the company said that it has received letter of award (LoA) from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) for bulk work orders aggregating to Rs 1,132.25 crore. The first contract, worth Rs. 763.16 crore, involves the design, engineering, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of the solar PV power plant, along with three years of operation and maintenance on an EPC basis at a 33/11 kV capacity. The first contract, worth Rs. 763.16 crore, involves the design, engineering, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of the solar PV power plant, along with three years of operation and maintenance on an EPC basis at a 33/11 kV capacity. The second contract, valued at Rs. 369.08 crore, it includes EPC contract for design, engineering and supply (except PV module), unloading of PV modules at the site supplied by MAHAGENCO, erection, testing and commissioning of Crystalline Ground mounted solar PV technology grid interactive distribution agriculture feeder solarization by solar PV power plant. The said contract includes a three-year operation and maintenance on EPC basis. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total contract value Rs 11,32,24,64,036 and it will be executed within 9 months to 1 year from the date of allotment of land.

Bondada Engineering is an infrastructure company that provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services to customers in the telecom and solar energy industries throughout India.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 46.30 crore, steeply higher than Rs 17.13 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations soared 116.07% to Rs 800.72 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 370.58 crore in Q4 FY23.

