Oriental Rail Infra hits the roof on bagging Rs 1.58-cr order

Oriental Rail Infrastructure was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 284.75 after the company secured an order worth Rs 1.58 crore from North Eastern Railways (NER) at Gorakhpur, Indian Railways.

The project entails manufacturing and supply of vinyl coated upholstery fabric (artificial leather) for AC coaches (13,653 meters) and non-AC coaches (90,316 meters) respectively.

The cost of this project is Rs 1.58 crore and it is to be executed by 30 May 2025.

The firm stated that entire payment will be received against receipt, inspection and acceptance of the material by the consignee at destination.