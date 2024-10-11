Oriental Rail Infra hits the roof on bagging Rs 1.58-cr order

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Oriental Rail Infrastructure was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 284.75 after the company secured an order worth Rs 1.58 crore from North Eastern Railways (NER) at Gorakhpur, Indian Railways.

The project entails manufacturing and supply of vinyl coated upholstery fabric (artificial leather) for AC coaches (13,653 meters) and non-AC coaches (90,316 meters) respectively.

The cost of this project is Rs 1.58 crore and it is to be executed by 30 May 2025.

The firm stated that entire payment will be received against receipt, inspection and acceptance of the material by the consignee at destination.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in manufacturing, buying and selling of all type recron, seat & bearth, compreg boards and also trading of timber woods and all its products. The company operates only in one segment i.e Indian Railway products.

The companys consolidated net profit grew 7.7% to Rs 5.86 crore on 32.6% jump in net sales to Rs 123.06 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

