Coromandel International acquire additional stake in BMCC, Senegal

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Coromandel International announced acquisition of additional equity stake in Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation (BMCC), Senegal, through its wholly owned subsidiary Coromandel Chemicals. Coromandel will acquire an additional 8.82% equity stake in BMCC, taking its overall shareholding to 53.8%.

Coromandel will invest USD 3.84 million (Rs 32 crore) in BMCC, besides loan infusion of US$ 6.5 million (Rs 54 crore) to fund expansion projects and meet working capital requirements. Rock phosphate is a critical raw material for manufacturing Phosphoric Acid, an intermediate used for Phosphatic fertiliser production.

BMCC, incorporated in 2011, has renewable exploitation permit for processing phosphate ore and Coromandel acquired 45% stake in September 2022. The company has since stabilised mining operations and is currently commissioning fixed processing plant to optimise the rock production.

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

