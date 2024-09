Cipla to acquire JV partners' 6.91% in Cipla Jiangsu

Cipla announced that its wholly owned subsidiary in UK, Cipla (EU) has entered into a definitive agreement on 25 September 2024 for purchase of entire 6.9124% equity interest of Jiangsu Xidi Pharmaceuticals Co.(formerly known as Jiangsu Acebright Pharmaceuticals Co.) held in Cipla (Jiangsu) Pharmaceuticals Co., China (Cipla Jiangsu), subsidiary.

Cipla Jiangsu was incorporated in China on 8th August 2019 as a joint venture between Cipla (EU) and Jiangsu XiDi Pharmaceuticals Co. (Xidi), for the purpose of manufacturing, selling and distribution of pharmaceutical products, research and development services and analytical development services. Cipla Jiangsu has set-up a manufacturing facility in China, primarily focused on inhalation respules products. Currently, Cipla EU and Xidi holds 93.0876% and 6.9124% equity interest respectively in Cipla Jiangsu.