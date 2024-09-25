Nifty settles above 26,000; Sensex crosses 85k; VIX tumbles 7.37%

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with moderate gains on Wednesday. The Nifty closed above the 26,000 level after hitting days low of 25,871.35 in early afternoon trade. Media, realty and metal shares advanced while PSU bank, IT and consumer durables stocks declined. As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 255.83 points or 0.30% to 85,169.87. The Nifty 50 index added 63.75 points or 0.25% to 26,004.15. The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 85,247.42 and 26,032.80, respectively in late trade. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.53% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.35%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,711 shares rose and 2,246 shares fell. A total of 108 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 7.37% to 12.41.

Economy:

More From This Section

Moodys has revised its calendar year 2024 growth forecast for India to 7.1% from its earlier estimates of 6.8% in June, as it expects growth in the Asia-Pacific region to outpace the global economy.

IPO Update :

The initial public offer (IPO) of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration received 18,58,68,085 bids for shares as against 1,09,93,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Wednesday (25 September 2024). The issue was subscribed 16.91 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (25 September 2024) and it will close on Friday (27 September 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 209 to Rs 220 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 65 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Manba Finance received 1,68,13,25,250 bids for shares as against 87,99,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Wednesday (25 September 2024). The issue was subscribed 191.08 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (23 September 2024) and it will close on Wednesday (25 September 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 114 to Rs 120 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 125 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index jumped 2.94% to 2,139.25. The index rallied 4.04% in four consecutive trading sessions.

Saregama India (up 14.81%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 5.91%), Tips Industries (up 3.02%), Dish TV India (up 1.69%), PVR Inox (up 0.61%) and Sun TV Network (up 0.43%) advanced.

On the other hand, TV18 Broadcast (down 1.24%), Nazara Technologies (down 1.03%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.97%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Gillette India slipped 3.05% after the companys distributor notified that Procter & Gamble (P&G) Bangladesh terminated the distribution agreement with effect from 31 December 2024.

Delta Corp advanced 2.79% after the companys board approved demerger of its hospitality and real estate business into a newly incorporated company named as Delta Penland (DPPL).

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India shed 0.97%. The company, via its flagship brand Club Mahindra, has assumed the complete management of the Club Mahindra Golden Landmark resort in Mysuru, Karnataka.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) added 0.64%. The company announced the commencement of production activity for the first multipurpose cargo vessel (MPV) for Denmark's Navi Merchants.

Man Infraconstruction rose 1.95% after the company announced that its Mumbai-based project, having a revenue potential of about Rs 1,650 crore, has achieved nearly full sales.

Snowman Logistics dropped 4.04% after the company said that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sunil Prabhakaran Nair has resigned with effect from the close of business hours of 30 November 2024, due to his personal reasons.

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality slipped 2.26% after the company reported standalone net profit of Rs 13.50 crore in Q1 FY25, marking a de-growth of 2.87% as compared with the PAT of Rs 13.90 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.Revenue from operations increased by 14.01% to Rs 148.90 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 130.60 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Global Markets:

Most European stocks traded lower on Wednesday as investors digested Chinese stimulus measures. Swedens Riksbank on Wednesday cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.25% and suggested the policy rate could be reduced further at the two remaining monetary policy meetings this year.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday, as the People's Bank of China (PBOC) reduced the medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate to 2%, down from 2.3%. This marks the second MLF cut in approximately three months, following a decrease from 2.5% to 2.3% in late July.

Additionally, investors assessed Australia's inflation figures released on Wednesday. The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 2.7% year-on-year in August, reflecting a decrease from the 3.5% rise recorded in July.

In the United States, the S&P 500 (+0.25%) reached a new all-time high Tuesday, shrugging off concerns about weak consumer confidence. Nvidia's shares surged 4% following news that CEO Jensen Huang had completed his stock sales.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (+0.20%) and Nasdaq Composite (+0.56%) also recorded gains.

US consumer confidence suffered its biggest one-month decline in more than three years, hitting 98.7 for September. The data follows a warning from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon about increasing geopolitical instability cast a shadow over the positive market sentiment. Dimon expressed concerns that these geopolitical tensions could impact the global economy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News