COSCO (India) standalone net profit rises 8400.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.08% to Rs 49.19 croreNet profit of COSCO (India) rose 8400.00% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 49.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 372.06% to Rs 3.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 176.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News