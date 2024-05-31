Godavari Drugs standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.40% to Rs 38.64 crore

Net profit of Godavari Drugs rose 100.00% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.40% to Rs 38.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.44% to Rs 5.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.82% to Rs 156.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 159.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

