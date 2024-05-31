Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godavari Drugs standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Godavari Drugs standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 3.40% to Rs 38.64 crore

Net profit of Godavari Drugs rose 100.00% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.40% to Rs 38.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.44% to Rs 5.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.82% to Rs 156.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 159.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales38.6437.37 3 156.71159.62 -2 OPM %11.577.17 -8.496.22 - PBDT3.351.81 85 9.006.65 35 PBT2.821.31 115 7.014.71 49 NP2.661.33 100 5.553.79 46

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

