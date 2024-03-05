Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CRISIL assigns 'A1+' rating to short-term debt of Star Cement; reaffirms long-term rating

CRISIL assigns 'A1+' rating to short-term debt of Star Cement; reaffirms long-term rating

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Star Cement said that CRISIL Ratings has assigned its 'CRISIL A1+' rating to the short-term bank facilities of the company.

The credit rating agency has reaffirmed its 'CRISIL AA/Stable rating on the long-term bank facilities of the company.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

CRISIL said that the rating continues to reflect CRISIL Ratings belief that the companys market leadership in north-east India will strengthen further in the near term with commissioning of 3 MTPA clinker and 2 MTPA grinding unit by end of current fiscal.

This will enable additional sales volumes along with sustained healthy operating profitability and robust financial risk profile thereby improving its overall credit profile. The successful commissioning of these facilities and their timely stabilization & ramp-up would be a key monitorable.

The ratings factors strong brand recall of the company in the north-east region along with the robust profitability.

These strengths are partially offset by susceptibility to volatility in input prices, the commoditised nature of the product and exposure to risks associated with the sizeable, ongoing capital expenditure (capex).

Star Cement has a combined cement manufacturing capacity of 5.70 MTPA, clinker manufacturing capacity of 2.80 MTPA, 12.3 MW waste heat recovery system (WHRS) and a captive power plant with capacity of 51 MW as of December 31, 2023.

For the nine months ended 31 December 2023, SCL reported profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 207.4 crore and operating income of Rs 1,997.1 crore, against Rs 151.5 crore and Rs 1875.7 crore, respectively, for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The scrip rose 0.96% to currently trade at Rs 210 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shree Cement hits 52-week high as Q3 PAT soars to Rs 734 cr

CRISIL upgrades long-term rating of PVR Inox; short-term rating reaffirmed

Star Cement hits record high as PAT climbs 39% YoY in Q3

Volumes jump at Star Cement Ltd counter

CRISIL revises outlook on ratings of Angel One to 'Positive'

Sun TV Network Ltd up for third straight session

UK Pound Pressured Below $1.27; GBPINR Losing Momentum

Canara Bank spurts 1.3%, up for fifth straight session

Union Bank of India spurts 3.36%, gains for five straight sessions

Lupin Ltd spurts 0.66%, gains for five straight sessions

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story