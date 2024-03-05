Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin Ltd spurts 0.66%, gains for five straight sessions

Lupin Ltd spurts 0.66%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 1680.95, up 0.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 153.75% in last one year as compared to a 26.09% gain in NIFTY and a 60.19% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Lupin Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1680.95, up 0.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 22332.85. The Sensex is at 73621.91, down 0.34%. Lupin Ltd has added around 6.38% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18960.2, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1689.35, up 0.71% on the day. Lupin Ltd is up 153.75% in last one year as compared to a 26.09% gain in NIFTY and a 60.19% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 36.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Lupin Ltd soars 1.76%, rises for fifth straight session

State Bank of India spurts 2.17%, up for third straight session

State Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Broader mkt outperforms, pharma shares edge higher

Barometers turn range bound; pharma shares advance

UK Pound Pressured Below $1.27; GBPINR Losing Momentum

NMDC Ltd spurts 0.19%, gains for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd spurts 0.71%, rises for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd spurts 0.23%, gains for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd gains for fifth session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story