CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 32.97% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 11.61% to Rs 917.74 crore

Net profit of CRISIL rose 32.97% to Rs 210.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 158.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 11.61% to Rs 917.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 822.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.66% to Rs 658.44 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 564.39 crore during the previous year ended December 2022. Sales rose 13.39% to Rs 3139.52 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 2768.72 crore during the previous year ended December 2022.

