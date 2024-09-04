Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CRISIL reaffirms rating of DMCC Speciality Chemicals; maintains 'stable' outlook

Sep 04 2024
DMCC Speciality Chemicals said that CRISIL Ratings has reaffirmed its 'CRISIL BBB+/Stable' rating on the bank loan facilities and fixed deposit of the company.

CRISIL Ratings stated that the ratings continue to reflect DMCC's established market position in the chemical industry and an above-average financial risk profile.

These strengths are partially offset by exposure to volatile end products and raw material prices and regulatory risks.

The credit rating agency stated that the a sizable increase in scale of operations while maintaining operating margin above 15% leading to higher cash accrual and sustenance of comfortable financial risk profile with prudent working capital management are factors that could lead to a rating upgrade.

However, there could be a possible rating downgrade if there is a decline in revenue and operating margin remaining below 10% leading to lower cash accrual or large capex or stretched working capital cycle would lead to weakening of the financial risk profile.

DMCC primarily manufactures commodity and specialty chemicals from sulphur and ethanol chemistry, with plants in Roha (Maharashtra) and Dahej (Gujarat).

The company's consolidated net profit declined 56.37% to Rs 1.37 crore as sales remained almost flat at Rs 85.32 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.70% to currently trade at Rs 283.95 on the BSE.

Sep 04 2024

