Rama Steel Tubes enters into strategic collaboration with Onix Renewables

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Rama Steel Tubes (RSTL) announced a strategic collaboration with Onix Renewable. This partnership will focus on leveraging the expertise of RAMA Steel Tubes to provide steel structures along with single-axis trackers, and will also focus on dual-axis trackers to be expanded in the future essential for solar projects undertaken by Onix Renewable.

RSTL has expanded its expertise and developed specialised steel structures and tracker tubes which will serve as the backbone for greenfield solar projects.

The company said, "We are proud to announce our entry into the Green Energy segment and are determined to deliver products that ensure the highest standards of reliability, durability, and performance, which are critical to the long-term success of solar greenfield projects."

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

