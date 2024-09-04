Volumes soar at Phoenix Mills Ltd counter

Phoenix Mills Ltd recorded volume of 34735 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5083 shares

Indigo Paints Ltd, NTPC Ltd, BEML Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Phoenix Mills Ltd recorded volume of 34735 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5083 shares. The stock lost 1.07% to Rs.3,599.00. Volumes stood at 2400 shares in the last session.

Indigo Paints Ltd saw volume of 33733 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5414 shares. The stock increased 4.46% to Rs.1,515.00. Volumes stood at 2351 shares in the last session.