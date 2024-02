Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit rises 0.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 11.64% to Rs 1692.69 crore

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rose 0.87% to Rs 85.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 85.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 1692.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1516.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1692.691516.218.8510.05144.94144.27112.46114.5985.9985.25

