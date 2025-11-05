CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 15.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 28.25% to Rs 1109.16 crore

Net profit of CSB Bank rose 15.84% to Rs 160.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 138.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 28.25% to Rs 1109.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 864.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

