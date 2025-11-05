Blackbuck reports consolidated net profit of Rs 29.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.02% to Rs 151.14 crore

Net profit of Blackbuck reported to Rs 29.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 269.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 53.02% to Rs 151.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 98.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.151.1498.7724.1615.2051.3119.6638.9412.4929.20-269.47

