Cummins India introduces aftermarket solutions for construction and mining segments

Cummins India introduces aftermarket solutions for construction and mining segments

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
At baumaCONEXPO India 2024

Cummins India unveiled its advanced range of Aftermarket Solutions for back-up power gensets, construction and mining segments at the 7th edition of baumaCONEXPO India 2024.

The newly unveiled solutions include DATUM S - an extension to the innovative fuel management solutions from Cummins India, OptiNAS+ Hydraulic Oil Filter, and DG Blue Diesel Exhaust Fluid for CPCBIV+ gensets. These solutions have been developed to help customers endure the tough and demanding conditions of construction and mining operations while fully complying with the strict emission standards.

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

