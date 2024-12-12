Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reiterates India's commitment to responsible AI development and its aspiration to lead globally

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Information & Broadcasting, Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw, addressed a Parliament query on AI governance and development in the Lok Sabha. He outlined the Government of Indias vision for Artificial Intelligence (AI), focusing on democratisation. He highlighted the transformative role of the India AI Mission, built on seven core pillars designed to ensure inclusivity and innovation, which will drive national development. He also noted that 8.6 lakh candidates have enrolled in the Future Skills Platform, developed with industry partners to offer training aligned with the latest industry needs.

He emphasised the government's commitment to decentralising technological access, particularly in Tier two and Tier three cities, through initiatives like AI Data Labs in locations such as Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Shimla, Aurangabad, Patna, Buxar, and Muzaffarpur. He reaffirmed the governments aim to spread technological development nationwide by establishing accessible facilities for startups, AI labs, 5G labs, and semiconductor training centres. He further underscored AIs potential in enhancing sectors like agriculture, education, healthcare, logistics, and finance, focusing on creating solutions that directly impact people's lives. He reiterated Indias commitment to responsible AI development and its aspiration to lead globally.

