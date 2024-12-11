Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient opens new office in Sydney, Australia

Cyient opens new office in Sydney, Australia

Image
Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cyient announces the launch of its new office in Sydney, Australia, located in Parramatta, New South Wales. This strategic expansion underscores Cyient's commitment to the Australian market, strengthening its position and enhancing its capabilities to serve customers across the connectivity sector.

Located in one of Australia's most dynamic business districts, the new office will accommodate over 100+ associates. With modern infrastructure and advanced facilities, the Parramatta office will enable Cyient to deepen its partnerships with leading connectivity providers, creating a collaborative environment that encourages innovation and operational excellence.

In addition to bolstering support for Cyient's connectivity clients, the new office positions the company to explore and expand opportunities in additional sectors. By increasing its operational base in Parramatta, Cyient is also well-placed to attract top talent and collaborate closely with local industry players.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Industry needs to stay competitive instead of seeking tariff cut: Secy

Jubilant Bhartia Group to acquire 40% stake in Coca Cola's bottler HCCB

LIVE news: Want protection for minorities in Bangladesh; govt must act, says CM Mamata

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ding running out of time vs Gukesh in Game 13

Corporate vs government bonds. Which one to choose for better investment?

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story