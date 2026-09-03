D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 193.84, down 0.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.12% in last one year as compared to a 3.25% slide in NIFTY and a 3.87% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 193.84, down 0.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23930.3. The Sensex is at 76665.85, up 0.12%.D B Corp Ltd has lost around 7.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1534.1, up 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 79036 shares today, compared to the daily average of 80792 shares in last one month.