Hexaware Technologies appoints Vivek Jetley as CEO Designate

Hexaware Technologies announced the appointment of Vivek Jetley as CEO Designate. Vivek will join Hexaware and assume the role of CEO on 28 October 2026. The appointment comes at an important moment for Hexaware as the company enters its next phase of accelerated growth with AI reshaping enterprise technology services globally and creating new sources of client demand.

Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan (Keech) will step down as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors effective October 28, 2026. He has led Hexaware for 12 years and will remain with the Company as Senior Advisor to ensure a smooth leadership transition.