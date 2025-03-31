Dalmia Cement (Bharat) commissions cement grinding unit at Rohtas, Bihar

Dalmia Cement (Bharat), a material subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat, has successfully commenced commercial production at its Cement Grinding Unit at Rohtas Cement Works, Distt. Rohtas, Bihar, enhancing its capacity by 0.5 MTPA to 1.6 MTPA.

With this enhancement in cement capacity at Rohtas Cement Works, the total cement manufacturing capacity of the Group stands increased to 49.5 MTPA.

