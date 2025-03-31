Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Cement (Bharat) commissions cement grinding unit at Rohtas, Bihar

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) commissions cement grinding unit at Rohtas, Bihar

Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Dalmia Cement (Bharat), a material subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat, has successfully commenced commercial production at its Cement Grinding Unit at Rohtas Cement Works, Distt. Rohtas, Bihar, enhancing its capacity by 0.5 MTPA to 1.6 MTPA.

With this enhancement in cement capacity at Rohtas Cement Works, the total cement manufacturing capacity of the Group stands increased to 49.5 MTPA.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

