DCW slumps after Q1 PAT falls nearly 33% YoY to Rs 6.7 crore

DCW tumbled 5.82% to Rs 71.72 after the company reported 32.7% fall in net profit to Rs 6.72 crore despite a 14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 499.52 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Q1 FY24.
On the segment front, PVC revenue added up to Rs 195.14 crore (up 18% YoY) while that from Caustic Soda amounted to Rs 108.14 crore (down 19.56% YoY) in the June24 quarter.
CPVC revenue was Rs 84.92 crore (up 82.9% YoY), Soda Ash revenue was Rs 58.94 crore (down 2.1% YoY), revenue from Synthetic Iron Oxide Pigments was Rs 48.49 crore (up 81% YoY) and Other revenue was Rs 3.87 crore (down 19.8% YoY).
Total expenditure aggregated to Rs 495.76 crore, up by 16.2% as compared with the same period last year.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 10.14 crore, down by 33.8% from Rs 15.32 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.
DCW manufactures a wide range of chemicals. It has five divisions: PVC, soda ash, caustic soda (including synthetic rutile), CPVC and SIOP.
