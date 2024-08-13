Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dilip Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 842.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
Sales rise 7.31% to Rs 3134.15 crore

Net profit of Dilip Buildcon rose 842.35% to Rs 119.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.31% to Rs 3134.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2920.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3134.152920.78 7 OPM %15.2513.48 -PBDT201.08160.76 25 PBT113.4763.83 78 NP119.4912.68 842

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

