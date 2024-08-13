Basic materials shares fall

Basic materials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Commodities index falling 79.4 points or 1.06% at 7404.31 at 13:40 IST. Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Aarti Industries Ltd (down 15.01%), DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd (down 10%),Best Agrolife Ltd (down 7.58%),Neogen Chemicals Ltd (down 6.47%),Vinati Organics Ltd (down 6.4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Epigral Ltd (down 5.97%), Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd (down 5.51%), Primo Chemicals Ltd (down 5.45%), Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (down 5.45%), and Heranba Industries Ltd (down 5.31%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 10.13%), Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (up 7.98%), and Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (up 5.64%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 139.77 or 0.26% at 53747.75.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 36.31 points or 0.22% at 16198.08.

The Nifty 50 index was down 104.45 points or 0.43% at 24242.55.

The BSE Sensex index was down 393.91 points or 0.49% at 79255.01.

On BSE,1550 shares were trading in green, 2296 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

